Billie Eilish melts fans' hearts with 'rescue operation'

Billie Eilish turned her Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour into a rescue operation.

After the tour concluded on November 23, 2025, at the Chase Center in San Francisco, it has been revealed that the Birds of a Feather hitmaker had a “puppy room” on the tour.

“We try to have whatever rescue organization is around and available to bring the [dogs] that need homes,” she shared at that time. “Multiple people on my crew have adopted dogs from tour.”

The tour began on September 29, 2024, in Quebec City, Canada, supporting her third studio album of the same name, and spans North America, Australia, Europe, and the UK throughout 2024 and 2025.

Since the news has remerged on social media, the Lovely singer’s fans have been praising her for the thoughtful gesture.

One admirer gushed, “Love this so much [teary eyes emoji] Billie turning her tour into a place for rescue pups to find homes is just pure heart.”

“Legends don’t just make music they make a difference,” she added with a red heart emoji.

Another wrote, “Wait… a puppy room at a concert?? Billie just raised the bar for tours forever.”

“God she's just so freaking great. That's so wholesome,” a third raved over the Grammy winner.

Meanwhile a fourth commented, “That’s actually so wholesome,” adding “Billie Eilish turning a tour stop into a “puppy room” for rescue dogs is honestly amazing music and compassion on the same stage.”