Meghan Markle's good time in Australia hit with setback: ‘humiliating'

Meghan Markle, who was welcomed with a heartwarming welcome in Australia, is set to receive a less than warm welcome back in Hollywood.

The Duchess of Sussex has been working on some big plans for her lifestyle brand As Ever, which is also one of the main agendas she has for her four-day tour. Meghan is also reportedly planning a comeback to acting or at least re-enter the A-lister circle.

Even though Meghan’s popularity in Down Under is looking good so far, there is unlikely chance that she would be getting the prestigious invite that she has been waiting for a long time, according to a new report.

Her team is prepared to handle the “humiliating” and “holding out for a last-minute change” if she is not attending fashion’s biggest night, insiders told Heat magazine.

Meghan has been looking forward to be invited to the Met Gala by Anna Wintour, especially after the fashion icon were spotted in a delightful exchange. Anna has complimented Prince Harry’s wife, “Beautiful Cherie. You look amazing.”

“If she were to get invited, no doubt she’d be there in a flash, but since she’s not going to get one, everyone is expecting her to make a big show of being busy doing something else, so it looks intentional, like she chose not to go,” the source said.

Sources insisted that Anna and the committee are not keen on inviting Meghan and Harry after the photo debacle that went down during Kris Jenner’s birthday party. She is not looking for “some sort of unnecessary drama on the biggest night of their years”.

Anna believes that there are enough big celebrities with even bigger egos to manage hence the Sussexes “aren't worth the headache”, especially if there are “plenty of other guests who bring star power without the extra complications”.