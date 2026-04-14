Olivia Rodrigo fuels cheating speculations with new ‘Drop Dead’ teaser

Olivia Rodrigo fans are already deep into theory mode over her upcoming single Drop Dead, but now the latest subway teaser added a whole new layer.

On Monday, April 13, the Drivers License hitmaker posted a new video ahead of the final release of her fresh music.

The clip shows her sitting by the window seat, travelling alone via a subway. A pink text was written over the short footage which read, “It’s feminine intuition.”

However, a lot of her admirers think the subway element is not just another visual for the music video but a symbol of loneliness after a breakup.

She’s sitting alone, staring out the window gives off classic post-breakup isolation vibe.

So, many fans believed the song deals with emotional distance or the aftermath of a relationship ending.

Adding to the ongoing speculations, the biggest theory links the teaser to Olivia’s ex Louis Partridge.

Fans noticed a pattern. First teaser came out with beer reference, then came the subway, these are things the former couple used to do together.

Moreover, some are taking the text “feminine intuition” as a cheating hint.

One social media user wrote on X, “Teasing another breakup anthem.”

Another added, “Olivia dey drop another heartbreak anthem? drop dead title alone na warning shot. Friday go be interesting.”

Olivia, 23, announced that Drop Dead will be released on April 17.

The new single serves as the lead single from her third studio album, titled You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, which is set to drop on June 12, 2026.