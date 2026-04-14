Angelina Jolie health fears rise amid Brad Pitt court war

The never-ending Hollywood legal saga between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt has taken another twist – and this one has a timing problem.

Reports say Jolie is seeking to push back their upcoming court date by nine months, moving the next phase of their long-running dispute over Château Miraval from February to November.

At this point, even the calendar might be tired.

But the legal delay is not the only thing making headlines.

Jolie’s recent appearance at a Tom Ford event in Shanghai sparked online concern after fans noticed she looked noticeably drained. Social media did what it does best – speculated wildly.

Comments ranged from concern to conspiracy theories about her health.

Behind the scenes, insiders say the pressure is piling up.

“The stress of this case continues to take a heavy toll,” a source claims, adding that Jolie has struggled with stress-related health issues in the past, including Bell’s palsy.

“She simply cannot move forward or properly recover while this [court case] is still hanging over her.”

The dispute over the French estate has already stretched nearly a decade, even after the divorce was finalised in 2024. Pitt’s side reportedly opposes any delay, warning it cloud complicate witness availability and further drag out the process.

“This is beyond exhausting for her,” the source adds. “It seems like there's something she needs to handle every day.”

Jolie is also said to be quietly exploring a more peaceful chapter abroad, including time in Cambodia, though even that plan now looks tangled in legal and financial complications.

For now, the Château Miraval battle shows no sign of slowing – just rescheduling.