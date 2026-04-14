Dwayne Johnson honours Robin Williams as ‘Jumanji' unveiled at CinemaCon

Jumanji is officially back!

At Sony’s CinemaCon showcase in Las Vegas, the cast revealed the fourth film’s title, Jumanji: Open World, and teased it as the biggest installment yet.

Dwayne Johnson, joined by Kevin Hart and Jack Black, introduced the first trailer.

Then the Moana actor took a moment to honor Robin Williams, whose 1995 performance launched the franchise.

“This whole franchise would not have started or happened or kicked off in this really beautiful way without one man, and that’s Robin Williams,” Johnson said to roaring applause.

He revealed that the new film carries an homage in every scene: one half of the original dice from the board game, worn as a pendant.

“Robin, as we like to say, this one’s for you.”

The trailer picks up from The Next Level’s cliffhanger, showing Lamorne Morris’s repairman unleashing Jumanji’s magic into the real world.

Johnson, Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan’s characters are transported into urban chaos: Komodo dragons slithering through streets, rhinos smashing through buildings, and the heroes improvising with motorcycles, sports cars, and even a Segway.

Based on Chris Van Allsburg’s 1981 picture book, the franchise first hit theaters in 1995 with Williams as Alan Parrish.

After two decades, Johnson and company revived the series with Welcome to the Jungle (2017), which grossed $962 million worldwide, followed by The Next Level (2019).

Now, Jumanji: Open World promises to be the grand finale, arriving in theaters on Christmas Day.