King Charles sends ‘hard' reality check to Andrew after Sandringham meeting

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor had received an unexpected visit from his brother Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie over the Easter weekend, which had sparked curiosity about what it would have meant for the disgraced ex-prince.

Even though the monarch had ousted Andrew from the royal fold, the latest meeting sparked suggestions that Charles may still be contacting him amid the ongoing investigation. However, royal sources have now dismissed the possibility that the King making exemption for his brother.

According to a report by Daily Mail, the “hard reality” is that King Charles will “may never speak to Andrew again” especially as the Epstein probe deepens.

The insider insisted that it would take “an enormous shift in the King's thinking for them even to be in the same room”.

Andrew and Charles were never close as brothers, but even if they were, the King has a responsibility to “protect the monarchy”.

In this case, the King feels that he was lied to and that’s “not easy to forgive”.

There is a major possibility of criminal charges and royal sources have insisted that the “risks are enormous” and not worth taking for Andrew, who has continued to cause troubles for the royal family.