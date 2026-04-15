Katy Perry lands in trouble again after sexual assault allegations

Katy Perry is back in the headlines, but not for the new single.

A resurfaced interview and fresh allegations have stirred up a messy online debate pulling in names like Ruby Rose and Anna Kendrick.

It started when Rose took to social media, claiming Perry sexually assaulted her during a night out in Melbourne nearly 20 years ago. The allegation has not been tested in court, but that did not stop it frm spreading like wildfire.

Rose said it took “almost two decades” to speak out, explaining she once brushed it off as a “ffunny drunk story” because she did not fully process it at the time.

She added that others may have witnessed the alleged incident and hinted at possible legal action – though she acknowledged hurdles like time limits.

In a follow-up, she revealed she had visited a police station to explore whether anything could still be investigated. So far, no formal case has been confirmed.

Meanwhile the internet did what it does best – dig. A 2014 Conan interview featuring Kendrick resurfaced, where she described an “aggressive” interaction with Perry, originally played for laughs. Now? People are rewatching with raised eyebrows.

Perry’s team did not stay quiet. They called the allegations “categorically false” and “dangerous, reckless lies,” while also questioning Rose’s credibility.

So here we are: claims on one side, denials on the other, and a viral clip adding fuel to the fire. No courtrooms – just court of public opinion.

What happens next? That depends on whether this story stays online… or heads somewhere far more official.