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Guy Fieri breaks silence after viral Tate brothers run in

Guy Fieri clarifies viral hug with Tate brothers at UFC event

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 15, 2026

Guy Fieri breaks silence after viral Tate brothers run in
Guy Fieri breaks silence after viral Tate brothers run in

It was supposed to be a night of knockouts – not controversy. 

But Guy Fieri found himself in the middle of an online food fight after a quick encounter with Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate at a UFC event in Miami.

A clip from the April 11 fight night at Kaseya Center showed the “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” host shaking hands and briefly hugging the controversial brothers ¬ fueling instant backlash.

By April 14, Fieri jumped onto X to set the record straight.

“I’m seeing all of your comments about the photo from Saturday’s UFC event and all I can say is that I’m devastated,” he wrote. “I was there to see the fights and when I was walking through the venue, the Tate brothers stood up and said hello and that’s when the exchanged [sic] happened.”

Translation? Wrong place, wrong moment.

The 58-year-old doubled down: “I did not know them or about them before that moment.”

Then made it crystal: “I’ll never pretend to be a perfect person but let me be crystal clear, I do not know the Tate brothers nor do I support them in any way.”

As for Andrew? He fired back with a dramatic clip from 300 – subtlety not included. Tristan stayed quiet.

The Tate brothers, already under scrutiny for serious allegations in multiple countries (which they deny), did not exactly need more headlines – but here we are.

Moral of the story : even a quick hello can turn into a full-blown internet grill session.

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