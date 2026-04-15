Bradley Cooper joins Margot Robbie’s ‘Ocean’s’ prequel team

Bradley Cooper has officially signed on to direct and star in the upcoming Ocean’s prequel, joining forces with Margot Robbie to bring the origins of the heist franchise to the big screen.

The news was confirmed by Warner Bros. studio heads Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy during their CinemaCon presentation in Las Vegas this Tuesday, putting an end to months of industry speculation.

While the film is currently untitled, the studio has already set a release date for 25 June 2027, with Cooper also serving as a producer alongside Robbie’s LuckyChap banner.

The prequel will take fans back to 1962, well before Danny Ocean ever made his mark on the Las Vegas strip.

During a virtual appearance at the presentation, Margot Robbie revealed that the story focuses on the "two masterminds" who taught Danny everything he knows, his parents.

Robbie teased that audiences will see the pair in their absolute prime as they pull off an epic heist.

Cooper, who most recently directed Is This Thing On? last year, steps into the director’s chair following the departure of Lee Isaac Chung, who left the project last month due to creative differences.

This new chapter marks a significant expansion of the franchise that Warner Bros. famously rebooted in 2001 with Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean’s Eleven.

That trilogy, which starred George Clooney as Danny Ocean alongside Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts, was itself a remake of the 1960 Rat Pack classic.

The series later saw a successful spin-off in 2018 with the female-led Ocean’s Eight.

By casting Cooper and Robbie as the elder Oceans, the studio is leaning into the 1960s aesthetic that originally defined the property while exploring a previously untouched era of the family's criminal history.

The Ocean’s announcement was part of a packed slate for Warner Bros., which also confirmed a Game of Thrones prequel movie titled Aegon’s Conquest is officially moving forward.

The studio revealed several other high-profile dates for the coming years, including a slew of horror sequels like The Revenge of La Llorona in 2027 and Final Destination 7 in 2028.

However, the prospect of Cooper and Robbie pairing up for a stylish 60s caper remains the headline act, promising a fresh, star-powered take on one of Hollywood's most enduring heist legacies.