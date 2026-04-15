Chris Hemsworth teases dark new role as filming begins

Chris Hemsworth is not slowing down – he’s just swapping hammers for something a little more… criminal.

Fresh off the streaming buzz of Crime 101, Hemsworth has officially started filming his next project, Kockroach – and yes, the title alone already has people talking.

The actor casually broke the news on X, dropping a first-look tease straight from set in Australia.

One shot shows him suited up and looking suspiciously powerful; another features a director’s chair stamped with the film’s name. His caption? Short, mysterious, and very on-brand: “Kockroach. Day 1.”

No overthinking, just vibes.

According to official logline, “Kockroach is the story of a mysterious stranger who takes on New York’s criminal underworld, transforming himself into a larger-than-life crime boss in a city where power is everything.”

Translation: expect suits, secrets, and at least one scene where someone dramatically stares out a window.

Directed by Matt Ross and written by Jonathan Ames, the film also packs a stacked cast—Taron Egerton, Zazie Beetz, Alec Baldwin, and Rachel Sennott all along for the ride.

Meanwhile, Crime 101 is having its own redemption arc. After a quiet theatrical run, it’s now climbing charts on Prime Video.

Hemsworth celebrated the turnaround, posting: “Crime 101 is number 1 on @PrimeVideo !! Appreciate all the love and support for this film.”

Moral of the story? Box office is not everything – and Hemsworth clearly is not done ruling screens, one crime boss at a time.