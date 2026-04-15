Inside David Guetta's heartwarming Coachella moment

At Coachella, even the biggest stars can get caught off guard – and this time, it was David Guetta.

The DJ was deep into his set – lights flashing, bass thumping, thousands dancing like there’s no tomorrow. Standard Coachella chaos. Until… plot twist.

Somewhere in the crowd, not backstage, not VIP – just vibing like everyone else – was someone he did not expect: his daughter, Angie.

Perched on someone’s shoulders (festival survival skills, honestly, she waved her phone light like a tiny beacon trying to say “Hey Dad, over here!” And somehow… it worked.

Mid-set, Guetta spotted her.

And just like that, the whole energy shifted. For a few seconds, it was not a global DJ playing to a massive crowd. It was just a dad having a “Hey Dad, over here!” And somehow… it worked.

He could not hide it either – the smile, the surprise, the soft emotional glitch in an otherwise high-octane performance.

No cue, no script, no stage direction. Just pure, unscripted chaos – the good kind.

In a festival known for perfectly timed drops and curated moments, this one hit differently. No pyrotechnics needed.

Because sometimes, the most unforgettable part of the show… isn’t the show at all.