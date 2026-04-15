Sam Surridge is out for Nashville SC's clash with Club América—here's why

Sam Surridge, the biggest weapon of Nashville SC has suffered a serious injury ahead of the showdown against Club America tonight.

Surridge has suffered a hamstring injury and is out for the second leg of its CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal series against Club América.

A Nashville SC spokesperson said Surridge is “day-to-day” with a hamstring injury and did not travel with the team to Mexico City.

Surridge has been the leading goal scorer for Nashville SC with eight goals in last 11 matches across all competitions in 2026.

Warren Madrigal has been replacing Surridge who joined Han Mukhtar and Cristian Espinoza in Nashville’s forward line for the first leg, resulting in a 0-0 draw against América on April 7, 2026.

The much-anticipated game tonight will decide if Nashville will advance with a win or tie of 1-1 or greater because of the away goals rule, while América will.

On the otherhand, América needs a win to advance, if the match is tied 0-0 after 90 minutes, the match will proceed into extra time and penalties if it remains tied.

In two-legged soccer ties, ‘the away goals rule’ means if the total aggregate score is tied after both legs, the team that scored more goals away from home advances.

For context, the away goal rule does not apply in extra time, therefore, scoring in Mexico City is do or die for Nashville tonight.