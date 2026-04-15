Katy Perry under investigation after Ruby Rose shock allegations surface

Katy Perry is facing fresh scrutiny after Australian actress Ruby Rose accused her of sexual assault at a Melbourne nightclub in 2010.

Victoria Police confirmed to Metro Melbourne Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team (SOCIT) are investigating the complaint, filed by Rose earlier this week, as part of a historical sexual assault case.

Justin Trudeau’s partner has denied the allegations through her representatives.

She called them “categorically false” and “dangerous reckless lies.”

The controversy deepened when a 2014 interview featuring actress Anna Kendrick resurfaced online.

In the clip, Kendrick described on Conan O’Brien late show a “weird” and “aggressive” encounter with Perry during a night out.

Though Kendrick laughed off the incident at the time, the interview is now being reexamined in light of Rose’s claims.

Kendrick added that the Firework hitmaker was “aggressive” but that she “likes it,” comments that have not aged well amid the current investigation.

Rose, best known for Orange Is the New Black and Batwoman, alleged that Perry assaulted her when she was in her twenties.

She explained that she stayed silent for years because Perry helped her secure a U.S. visa by writing letters of recommendation.

Rose has now posted on Threads that she can no longer publicly comment while police investigates, saying the restriction is “quite the relief” and allows her to begin healing.

The allegations first surfaced when Rose responded to Perry’s social media quip about Justin Bieber’s Coachella performance.

Rose wrote, “Katy Perry assaulted me at Spice Market nightclub in Melbourne. Who gives a s**t what she thinks.”

She later expanded on Threads, detailing the alleged incident and her reasons for keeping it secret.

As of now, continues to investigate, while Perry’s camp maintains her innocence.