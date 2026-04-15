Gaten Matarazzo gives insight on Eleven's fate in 'Stranger Things' 

Published April 15, 2026
The ending of Stranger Things still has fans spiraling – and now Gaten Matarazzo is adding fuel to the fire.
In case you are still emotionally recovering: the finale shows Eleven, played by Millie Bobby Brown, making the ultimate sacrifice… except, maybe not?
A twist hints she could have faked her death with Kali and dipped to Iceland, leaving fans in full detective mode.
So what does Dustin think? According to Gaten – pretty grim.
“I definitely believe Dustin thinks she’s dead. He’s such a pragmatic, scientific dude who looks at all the evidence in front of him, and I don’t think he would truly believe it the way an optimist like [Finn Wolfhard’s] Mike would,” Gaten said.
“But for his friend, he will probably always say that he believes she’s alive.”
Translation: Dustin = facts over feelings… publicly, at least.
As for Gaten himself? He’s not exactly holding onto hope either.
“I think she would be [dead], but I also see a world where Matt and Ross would flip it around at some point. I think that’s kind of their intention. So ‘I don’t know’ is what I will say right now,” Gaten noted.
Classis Duffers – keeping everyone guessing until the very end.
Gaten shared his thoughts while promoting his new film Pizza Movie, now streaming on Hulu.