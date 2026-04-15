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Gaten Matarazzo gives insight on Eleven's fate in 'Stranger Things'

Did Eleven really die? Gaten Matarazzo has thoughts

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 15, 2026

Gaten Matarazzo gives insight on Eleven&apos;s fate in &apos;Stranger Things&apos;
Gaten Matarazzo gives insight on Eleven's fate in 'Stranger Things' 

The ending of Stranger Things still has fans spiraling – and now Gaten Matarazzo is adding fuel to the fire.

In case you are still emotionally recovering: the finale shows Eleven, played by Millie Bobby Brown, making the ultimate sacrifice… except, maybe not?

A twist hints she could have faked her death with Kali and dipped to Iceland, leaving fans in full detective mode.

So what does Dustin think? According to Gaten – pretty grim.

“I definitely believe Dustin thinks she’s dead. He’s such a pragmatic, scientific dude who looks at all the evidence in front of him, and I don’t think he would truly believe it the way an optimist like [Finn Wolfhard’s] Mike would,” Gaten said.

“But for his friend, he will probably always say that he believes she’s alive.”

Translation: Dustin = facts over feelings… publicly, at least.

As for Gaten himself? He’s not exactly holding onto hope either.

“I think she would be [dead], but I also see a world where Matt and Ross would flip it around at some point. I think that’s kind of their intention. So ‘I don’t know’ is what I will say right now,” Gaten noted.

Classis Duffers – keeping everyone guessing until the very end.

Gaten shared his thoughts while promoting his new film Pizza Movie, now streaming on Hulu.

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