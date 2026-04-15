'Jeopardy!' champ Jamie Ding lands in Top 5 after 23rd straight win

The Michigan native Jamie Ding cracks Top 5 after his 23rd straight win on Jeopardy!

Jeopardy! Champion Jamie Ding is set to break the Top 5 for consecutive games won by any contestant on the longest-running game show.

Ding grabbed his 23rd straight win on Tuesday, April 14, to climb into a fifth-place tie with Mattea Roach, who secured 23 wins in 2022.

Ding walked away with $16,400 on Tuesday to push his 23 day game bank to $644,000.

He remains in sixth spot on the regular-season money list behind fellow New Jerseyan Cris Pannullo, accumulating $748,286 with 21 wins in 2022.

On Tuesday’s humming episode, Ding’s opponents were Iain Carpenter, with a background in healthcare from Mahomet, Illinois, and Stephanie Rice-Hoffner, a former car wash tech manager from NYC.

Ding had already secured the triumph before by the time Final Jeopardy arrived. He had $18,400 to Carpenter’s $5,400.

While Rice-Hoffner ended the game in the hole at -$800, ending her run.

What was the Final Jeopardy!?

Final Jeopardy! asked for the book with chapters 6 and 8, ‘Stop Fuming and Fretting’ and ‘I don’t Believe in Defeat.’

The clue was The Power of Positive Thinking, but no one got it right, and Ding lost $2,000.

Jeopardy! first hit the airwaves in 1964 and ran until 1975, before making a return in 1978-79 and then again in 1984 and continuing.