Princess Anne’s husband quietly receives honour for important cause

Princess Anne maintains her reputation for one of the hardest working members of the royal family and her dedication to the monarchy and her brother King Charles.

It seems that the Princess Royal’s husband Sir Timothy Laurence has also taken the same approach as he continues to perform tasks which brings positive PR for the royal family, especially at a time when the scandals for royals have been running amuck for the Palace.

Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, who is a retired Royal Navy officer, had attended a RNLI luncheon, which is a fundraising event for supporting the lifesaving work done by the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.

He had been invited as the “Guest of Honour” to mark the official launch of fundraising for a new state-of-the-art lifeboat for Salcombe.

The event “highlighted the vital and evolving role of the RNLI in saving lives at sea”.

“With increasing demand for its services, Salcombe has been selected to receive a brand-new Shannon Class All-Weather Lifeboat, due to arrive in 2027. The vessel, The Baltic Exchange IV, will work alongside the existing inshore lifeboat to strengthen search and rescue capabilities across our coastline,” an official press statement read.

One of the key sponsors issued a message for the fundraiser, noting that they were “incredibly proud to support this important campaign”, especially they marked 130 years of family ownership.

“The dedication and bravery of RNLI crews is truly extraordinary, and as a coastal community, we know just how essential their work is.”