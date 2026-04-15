Prince Harry drops surprise update on Australia mission

Prince Harry drops surprisel update on Australia mission

Prince Harry has made delightful announcement about his new initiative in Australlia amid speculations of his visit with Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex took a wise step for wounded, injured, and sick military personnel and veterans as he unveiled a new international adaptive sports competition, scheduled to take place in Perth, Australia, this October.

The Invictus Games Foundation, which Harry established in 2014 as a working royal in presence of other senior members of the family, shared details on its official Instagram account.

Harry's team wrote: 'We’re excited to announce a new chapter for the Invictus Movement, as the #InvictusGames Foundation launches the Invictus Australia Sports Festival in Perth, coming in October 2026.

"Delivered with Invictus Australia and presented by ATCO, this new international event expands opportunities for recovery through sport beyond the Invictus Games."

They added: "Bringing together competitors from across the region, it will strengthen pathways for year-round recovery and connection."

The foundation currently operates across 25 nations through its biennial Games and ongoing rehabilitation programmes.

Veterans' Affairs and Defence Personnel Minister Matt Keogh also attended the event, which was hosted by Paralympian Paul Nunnari.

Invictus Australia also shared details of the initiative on it's official Instagram account, writing: "Earlier today, Invictus Australia brought together veterans, families, and supporters of the Invictus movement for a special reception, alongside Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, following The Last Post Ceremony."

The Duke of Sussex dropped his plan during a ceremony at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra. The festival offers additional competitive opportunities beyond the main Invictus Games, which take place every two years.

Energy company ATCO will serve as the presenting partner for the inaugural festival, which aims to harness the therapeutic benefits of competitive sport for those recovering from service-related injuries and illness.

Beyond the competition itself, organisers plan to establish an observer programme for other nations in the Asia-Pacific region seeking to develop their own sports-based recovery initiatives for military personnel.

Rob Owen OBE, chief executive of the Invictus Games Foundation, described the festival as "an exciting step forward in our mission to provide year-round opportunities for recovery through sport."

He added: "By creating more regular, regional opportunities for competition, we can reach and support even more members of our community. We are deeply grateful to ATCO and Invictus Australia for their partnership in bringing this vision to life, and to Invictus Germany for providing the blueprint."

The next Invictus Games will be staged in Birmingham in 2027, with the 2029 host city to be announced in July this year.

Australia has submitted an informal expression of interest to host the 2031 Games, one of four nations to do so ahead of the formal bidding process opening next year. Harry's current Australian visit is unconnected to that bid.