Dr. Pimple Popper Sandra Lee opens about major health scare

Dr. Sandra Lee, the dermatologist known worldwide as Dr. Pimple Popper, opened up about a frightening health crisis that struck while filming season two of her Lifetime reality series Breaking Out.

The 55-year-old told People she suffered an ischemic stroke, a condition caused by blocked blood flow to the brain, while juggling her practice in Upland, California and the show’s production.

“It happened while I was filming the show,” she recalled. “I had what I thought was a hot flash. I got super sweaty and didn’t feel like myself.”

By the next morning, she noticed weakness on her left side, slurred speech, and difficulty walking.

An MRI confirmed the stroke.

“What essentially happened,” Lee said, “is I had a part of my brain that died.”

The viral dermatologist paused filming and spent two months in recovery, working to regain mobility and speech.

She admitted lingering effects remain.

“I don’t like that I don’t have total control of my left hand… I notice it right now that I don’t speak exactly the way I used to,” she added.

Lee attributed the stroke to uncontrolled blood pressure and cholesterol, compounded by stress.

Despite the scare, she called it a “blessing in disguise,” reminding her to prioritize health.

“Thankfully I’m pretty much back to normal,” she added, noting she continues physical therapy and blood thinners. “It really makes you realize how precious life is.”