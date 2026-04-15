Prince Harry's bombshell encounter with Queen's aide

Prince Harry, who's busy in winning over Australians by following in his mother's footsteps, has experienced several explosive encounters that might be leaving an impact on his mind.

Queen Elizabeth’s aide clashed with Prince Harry in explosive ‘Tiaragate’, according to a new reveal.

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News, "Palace insiders called her ‘AK-47’ after the assault rifle because ‘people felt threatened by her.’ She was influential enough to ‘take people out’ of Buckingham Palace."

In his 2023 memoir "Spare," Harry claimed about his encounter with the late Queen's longtime dresser Angela Kelly ahead of his 2018 royal wedding.

"Meghan was on a collision course as she wasn’t adhering to longstanding traditions, which ruffled many feathers among many staff members," British royals expert Hilary Fordwich claimed to the outlet.

"Angela's dedication and duration of service meant she ended up shaping the presentation of the monarchy and was a gatekeeper regarding access," adde the expert.

"Her influence really impacted optics," according to Fordwich.

Chard and Fordwich's statements came after Kelly, the queen’s longtime assistant, advisor and curator, gave a rare interview to Vanity Fair correspondent and royal author Katie Nicholl.

Kelly revealed her friendship with Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, who would have turned 100 on April 21.

She also oversaw the queen’s collection of jewelry and ceremonial items, a responsibility that reportedly placed her at the center of a heated dispute with Harry dubbed "Tiaragate."

Nicholl wrote that ahead of her wedding to Harry in 2018, Meghan was presented with a selection of tiaras for the occasion.

"While Meghan was happy with the Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau that the queen had offered her instead, tensions arose again when Meghan was told by Kelly that she was not allowed to use the tiara for a trying-on session with her hairdresser ahead of the wedding day, reportedly causing Harry to ‘erupt’ at Kelly," wrote Nicholl.

A palace source told Nicholl that the queen refused to let the tiara leave the palace two weeks before the wedding.

"[Angela] often took a bullet for the queen, but this time Harry really went for [her]," a source claimed to Nicholl. "Harry was giving Angela hell."

Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner claimed that Kelly wasn’t afraid to face anyone who challenged her. But that also reportedly put her in direct conflict with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"With the nickname ‘AK-47,’ she guarded the sacred values of the queen’s collection, including the precious jewels, clothes and hats," he explained.

However, nothing prepared Kelly to reportedly go toe-to-toe with the boss’s grandson, who was just as protective of his future wife.

A palace source told Nicholl that she "was very much caught in the middle."

"At one point, [Harry] said, ‘Let me tell you, I don’t agree with you talking to my grandmother about this,’" Nicholl wrote.

"Angela was in tears and went to the queen, saying she couldn’t take it anymore. Eventually, the queen said, ‘He can’t have it; I’ll deal with him. We’re having enough trouble with this wedding.’"

"People still question how Kelly had the queen’s ear, viewing her as a mere servant," said Chard.

"Kelly put her heart and life into her work. She ran a tight, tidy ship, never leaving a stone unturned. She cared deeply for Queen Elizabeth, instilling confidence, protecting royal protocol and hierarchy, which was seen as an obstruction to some. However, it was given the queen’s approval."

"Queen Elizabeth declared that the tiara in question ‘was not a toy,’" Fordwich claimed.

"Angela was loyal to proper protocol and was the enforcer of such."

Harry, 41, shared a different account of "Tiaragate" in his 2023 memoir, "Spare."

He wrote that Meghan was initially set to wear the Spencer tiara, previously worn by his mother, the late Princess Diana. The queen then asked if Meghan wanted to wear a tiara from her collection.

"She offered us access to her collection of tiaras," Harry wrote, as quoted by People magazine.

"She even invited us to Buckingham Palace to try them on. 'Do come over,' I remember her saying."