King Charles signals shift in role: What's next for monarchy?

King Charles III is quietly elevating Prince William and Princess Kate to key royal roles, ensuring the monarchy's future as he transitions from demanding duties amid health considerations.

It emerges amid reports that the heir to the British throne, Prince William, has allegedly urged his dad to reduce his schedule amid health concerns.

Royal insiders claim "the monarch, 77, who still undergoes cancer treatment, has full confidence in William and Catherine’s ability to lead the monarchy’s key affairs.

"He is expected to announce expanded roles for them soon."

However, the sources clarify: "The King has no plans to abdicate during his lifetime.

"He believes stepping aside now could create challenges for the Prince of Wales and shift the roles of other senior royals."

The workaholic monarch remains committed to reigning, knowing that abdication could complicate William’s path and reshape responsibilities across the royal family.

William is deeply concerned for his dad's health and has urged them to slow down, even asking Queen Camilla to provide extra support to the monarch.

Undoubtedly, the thought of losing his father would be heartbreaking, the Prince of Wales stays pragmatic, with his focus firmly on his dad's wellbeing and the monarchy’s future.