Meghan Markle takes wise decision as Prince Harry deals with royal test

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear to be divided when it comes to their priorities as the couple faces a fresh dilemma.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have maintained a united front for the public as they continue to support each other in their endeavours. However, it is hard to ignore that Harry and Meghan have been walking completely separate paths lately.

Harry had shifted his focus on his charity work, whereas Meghan has been building her brand. However, Harry is also reportedly working towards a reconciliation with the royals, who are willing to make progress with the Duke but not keen on the Duchess.

The royals will be gathering for a happy occasion this month as Peter Philips will wed Harriet Sperling in an intimate wedding. Royal author Duncan Larcombe revealed that while Peter doesn’t have any “beef” with his cousin Harry, the invitation is held back because of Prince William.

Moreover, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond had previously pointed out how Harry and Meghan appearing at the wedding would only distract from the bride and groom, and bring unnecessary drama.

Duncan noted that events are putting Harry through a test as Meghan keeps her laser-focus on building her brand.

Harry is facing her “worst nightmare” as he lives the life of a “pseudo-celebrity royal, which brings with it all the things he hated growing up”.

“He's stuck in the world of red carpets and camera flashes, which as a child never sat easy with him. Whereas with Meghan, the red carpets and cameras are part of her brand building, so she needs to protect herself from Harry’s chaos in order to achieve what she wants,” he explained.

Meghan is reportedly worried about their financial situation and she is not willing to let royal drama come in the way of her goals.