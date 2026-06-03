Princess Kate sparks reactions as fans note surprising detail in outfit

Kate Middleton is widely known for her impeccable taste in fashion and sartorial decisions for royal events, and it seems a lot of work went into deciding the details of her latest number,

The Princess of Wales stepped out for an important engagement on Tuesday along with other members of the royal family at St James’s Palace. It was a Cancer Research UK reception, which holds a lot of meaning to Kate and King Charles given their 2024 diagnosis.

The future Queen had opted for a striking red Rodarte dress paired with matching Gianvito Rossi pumps and a Miu Miu bow-embellished bag. She looked elegant as ever, but there was one moment that sparked hilarious reactions from fans.

While it was not completely a wardrobe malfunction, it was certainly a day for matching.

A video of Kate speaking to a guest went viral as it captured Kate’s feet, which seemed to have disappeared. It was her pumps that completely camouflaged with the Palace carpets, appearing like Kate was without feet.

Fans found the moment of levity quite endearing.

“Omg I’m giggling what the heck,” on wrote on TikTok with a crying laughing emoji.

Another wrote, “It was a beautiful outfit, but it blended in with the background of St. James's Palace!”

While one fan quipped, “Wow. She has such detail for matching,” adding loved up emojis.