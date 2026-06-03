 
Geo News

Prince Harry 'reacts' to Peter Phillips setback: 'William is the reason'

Prince William creates 'hurdles' for estranged brother Harry in shocking turn of events
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 03, 2026

Prince Harry &apos;reacts&apos; to Peter Phillips setback: &apos;William is the reason&apos;
Prince Harry 'reacts' to Peter Phillips setback: 'William is the reason'

Prince Harry did not hold back but gave a proper reaction to the major snub of 2026.

The royal family, including King Charles, Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales, is reportedly set to attend Peter Phillips' wedding to Harriet Sperling.

On June 6, the couple will exchange vows at All Saints Church in Kemble, Cirencester (Gloucestershire, England).

There were a lot of talks surrounding Prince Harry's appearance at the royal wedding.

But, as per fresh reports, no invitation has been sent to Harry and Meghan's Montecito mansion.

Royal expert Emily Nash told Page Six, "I think it comes down to interpersonal relationships, doesn’t it? He wasn’t invited as a result."

The royal commentator said that Mr Phillips is "very close" and "very loyal" to the future monarch William.

There are high chances that Harry's appearance may overshadow the happy day of Peter and Harriet, and "that’s not what you want on what should be the happiest day of your life," Emily said.

Now, an insider revealed Prince Harry's reaction to the cold shoulder given by Peter, with whom he shared a very good bond.

As per Examiner, the source shared, "It is true that in the last few years they have drifted, but Harry says he’s 100% sure William is the reason that he’s been getting the cold shoulder from Peter."

Meghan Markle takes wise decision as Prince Harry deals with royal test video
Meghan Markle takes wise decision as Prince Harry deals with royal test
Princess Eugenie faces heat from husband's family ahead of baby arrival video
Princess Eugenie faces heat from husband's family ahead of baby arrival
Princess Kate's iconic photo earns place among finalists for major award
Princess Kate's iconic photo earns place among finalists for major award
Duchess Sophie ‘bends' royal protocol with bold move video
Duchess Sophie ‘bends' royal protocol with bold move
King Charles 'snubs' Meghan as Prince Harry receives special 'invitation' video
King Charles 'snubs' Meghan as Prince Harry receives special 'invitation'
Prince Harry makes surprise appearance sans Meghan after key Palace event video
Prince Harry makes surprise appearance sans Meghan after key Palace event
Princess Kate gives powerful reminder to King Charles, cancer patients
Princess Kate gives powerful reminder to King Charles, cancer patients
Palace issues statement as royal reunion marks ‘lifechanging' moment video
Palace issues statement as royal reunion marks ‘lifechanging' moment