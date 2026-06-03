King Charles latest blow puts Harry's future in doubt: 'Consequences'

King Charles latest move against Prince Harry has sparked debates as royal experts consider it as 'permanent consequences.'

It emerges amid reports that $3 million Frogmore Cottage makeover could soon be erased. The 77-year-old's reported plans is being taken as another sign the monarchy has permanently moved on from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"This clearly signals that once someone departs from duty, there are permanent consequences," British royals expert Hilary Fordwich claimed.

"There is no reason to preserve anything from the Sussex chapter. Given all the damage to the royal family, particularly with the publication of 'Spare,'" She told Fox News Digital.

"This renovation is a clear indication that his no-tolerance position is prevailing," she added.

Reacting to reports, British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard said: "Giving Frogmore Cottage, along with the other Crown Estate properties, a fresh purpose within the royal estate is a positive way forward. Also, it was Harry and Meghan's decision to drop royal duties and relocate to the United States."

Another royal commentator, Amanda Matta, believes that the royals appear far more concerned with putting an empty home to good use than sending a pointed message that Harry and Meghan have been written out for good.

Matta went on: "I don't see convincing evidence that this is an attempt to erase Harry and Meghan."

She continued: "The monarchy tends to treat royal residences as working assets, sometimes even leased to staff, rather than as displays of opulence. Homes are regularly reconfigured depending on who needs them and how they're being used."

"If there was a symbolic break between the Sussexes and the royal family, it is fair to say it happened when Harry and Meghan lost Frogmore Cottage as their U.K. residence," said Matta.

The expert explained: "This redevelopment happening several years later feels more like the consequence of that decision than a new escalation of it."

"We don't know if King Charles is personally driving the decisions here, but those choices could still signal what the institution has decided about its future.

Frogmore was originally intended to support the Sussexes as working members of the royal family. If it's no longer needed for that purpose, that could signal how firmly the monarchy views that chapter as closed."

Reacting to growing whispers, royal broadcaster Ian Pelham Turner claimed: "Frogmore Cottage was the forever home for Harry and Meghan after they spent millions renovating the design to their tastes and needs."

"The latest rumours that Frogmore could be restored to its original design are what we call a shot across the bows for the couple."

"In my estimation, I feel there is a power struggle between Charles and William," he said.

The commentator continued: "Charles, I feel, in his heart, wants Harry, Meghan and their children back together in England."

However, Matta is hopeful that there could be peace talks between the monarch and his soon, saying: "I would never write off the possibility of an invitation to Balmoral or Sandringham."

"I don't think that door is closed, and the fate of Frogmore Cottage doesn't necessarily play into that saga. One concerns private family ties at this point; the other is part of the institution's literal framework."

"I think the two concerns have been firmly separated," she said.

"King Charles can simultaneously be open to personal reconciliation while the monarchy makes clear that Harry and Meghan no longer occupy a working role within it."