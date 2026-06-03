Prince Harry, Meghan finally 'speak out' as Sussex last UK link removed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their feelings clear as the last traces of Sussex presence in the UK are set to be removed.

The couple was given Frogmore Cottage by the late Queen as a wedding present in 2018.

Harry and Meghan stayed there for a short period of time as they bid farewell to royal life. Throughout their time in the cottage, the pair paid for the renovation and rent.

Now, The Sun reported that the Crown Estate is considering subdividing the cottage and turning it to its origial state.

Royal expert Tom Sykes claimed that Harry and Meghan's team spoke out and said that they saw it coming a long time ago.

In his Royalist podcast, the royal commentator said, "[The Sussexes’ team] are telling me now is that King Charles waited until after the Queen had died to kick Harry out.

"And they say that the Queen would have blocked it because it was her wedding gift to them."

The Sussexes "are right about this," said Mr Tom, as the late Queen did not like "confrontation."

"That was arguably one of her greatest weaknesses. Her inability to stand up to family members who played the family card to get what they wanted is well known," he said.

If the Queen were alive, she would never allow the royals to kick Harry and Meghan out.