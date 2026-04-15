Prince Edward makes powerful comeback after Andrew criticism

Prince Edward continued to fulfil his royal duties after upsetting some of the royal fans with his secret move.

On Monday, the Duke of Edinburgh paid a visit to Handel Hendrix House, a museum in Mayfair.

According to their official Instagram page, Edward "explored both of our historic homes on Brook Street, from Handel’s music room to Hendrix’s bedroom, and experienced live performances of the music that once filled the rooms" during his visit.

Duchess Sophie's husband inspected the material from the museum's upcoming exhibition ‘Hendrix in London', which will open in June.

The purpose behind the exhibition is to bring "together previously unseen archive material to reveal a more personal side to Hendrix’s life in the city."

The officials at the museum also shared their 25th anniversary plans with Prince Edward.

"It was a special moment for everyone involved, including our volunteers, whose passion and dedication are essential to the museum," the statement concluded.

Edward's appearance came following his and Sophie's low-key dinner with Andrew, who is living in exile following the Epstein embarrassment and police probe.

However, several royal fans did not approve of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's move as they believe it would not be fair to the Epstein victims.