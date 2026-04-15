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Khloé Kardashian marks daughter True 8th Birthday with colourful bash

Khloé Kardashian shares True with Tristan Thompson

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 15, 2026

Khloé Kardashian marks daughter True 8th Birthday with colourful bash

Khloé Kardashian pulled out all the stops for daughter True Thompson’s eighth birthday, transforming Los Angeles’s Off the Wall game zone into a rainbow-filled Care Bears wonderland.

True, who turned 8 on April 12, was joined by cousins Stormi Webster, Dream Kardashian, and Chicago West, along with younger brother Tatum Thompson, for a party packed with family, friends and plenty of crafts.

The décor featured a personalized dance floor emblazoned with True’s name, a massive rainbow balloon arch, and life-sized Care Bears mascots.

Guests enjoyed activities from slime-making to designing charm bracelets, trucker hats and keychains.

The centerpiece was a whimsical cake topped with a purple Care Bear perched on a cupcake, holding a bright blue number 8.

Khloé Kardashian marks daughter True 8th Birthday with colourful bash

Khloé’s best friend Malika Haqq was also on hand, with the family hitting the dance floor together.

At one point, little Tatum even tried to get a Care Bear to sing into his microphone.

Khloé Kardashian marks daughter True 8th Birthday with colourful bash

Adding a philanthropic twist, Khloé revealed she donated half of the venue rental to local charity Hope the Mission, allowing more than 100 underserved children to enjoy the adventure park.

“True feels so proud that she gets to do that, and I’m so proud of her,” Khloé shared on Instagram. “I just feel really grateful and blessed that we get to share such a beautiful experience.”

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