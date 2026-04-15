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Kate Middleton, Princess Anne unite for Australians amid Harry-Meghan visit

Princess Anne, Princess Kate set to appear together for important ocassion

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 15, 2026

Kate Middleton, Princess Anne unite for Australians amid Harry-Meghan visit
Kate Middleton, Princess Anne unite to honour Australians amid Harry-Meghan visit

Princess Anne and Princess Kate have decided to come together to mark an important and meaningful occasion.

The two senior royals have made a wise decision to put on a united front at Anzac Day, which holds deep significance for Australians, New Zealanders and Britons.

The announcment comes amid Harry and Meghan's four-day visit to Australia. The senior royals' apperance will attract massive attention.

Royal commentator Rebecca English has shared the news on her official social media account, writing: "The Princess Royal and The Princess of Wales will attend services commemorating Anzac Day in London on April 25.

Kate Middleton, Princess Anne unite for Australians amid Harry-Meghan visit

Anzac Day is a national day of remembrance in Australia and New Zealand, observed every year on 25 April.

It marks the anniversary of the Gallipoli campaign during World War I, when the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) landed at Gallipoli in 1915.

The campaign was very difficult and resulted in heavy losses, but it became an important symbol of courage, sacrifice, and national identity for both countries.

Anzac Day honours all Australians and New Zealanders who have served and died in wars, conflicts, and peacekeeping missions.

Previously, Princess Kate and Princess Anne made headlines for all the wrong reasons as the couple's surprise moment was caught on camera during the annual Commonwealth Day service ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London on March 9.

The two royal women unexpectedly skipped kissing each other on the cheek, reportedly due to Kate's large hat.

The British royal family exchanged warm greetings as they gathered for the service, but the Princess Wales and Princess Royal skipped giving a kiss on the cheek due to their headwear.

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