Duchess Sophie radiates pure joy after receiving special honour

Duchess Sophie stepped out to perform a key engagement amid Prince William and Princess Kate's absence from the spotlight.

King Charles' secret weapon attended the Defying Limits, Defining Art: 70 Years of the Mouth and Foot Painting Artists exhibition, at the RHS Lindley Hall in London today.

In the photos and videos from the event, Sophie was seen beaming with joy, especially when she unveiled her portrait made by mouth painter Sarah Jane Parsons.

The photo used in the painting was from Sophie's 2025 visit to Nepal with her husband, Prince Edward.

It is worth noting that Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward have been fulfilling their royal duties despite a break taken by senior royals.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are reportedly still on their Easter break.

However, Princess Catherine is set to step out with Princess Anne as per the Palace's announcement.

The royal ladies will attend services commemorating Anzac Day in London on April 25.