 
Geo News

Duchess Sophie radiates pure joy after receiving special honour

King Charles' 'secret weapon' Sophie represents royals at key event amid William, Kate absence

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 16, 2026

Duchess Sophie radiates pure joy after receiving special honour
Duchess Sophie radiates pure joy after receiving special honour

Duchess Sophie stepped out to perform a key engagement amid Prince William and Princess Kate's absence from the spotlight.

King Charles' secret weapon attended the Defying Limits, Defining Art: 70 Years of the Mouth and Foot Painting Artists exhibition, at the RHS Lindley Hall in London today.

In the photos and videos from the event, Sophie was seen beaming with joy, especially when she unveiled her portrait made by mouth painter Sarah Jane Parsons.

The photo used in the painting was from Sophie's 2025 visit to Nepal with her husband, Prince Edward.

It is worth noting that Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward have been fulfilling their royal duties despite a break taken by senior royals.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are reportedly still on their Easter break.

However, Princess Catherine is set to step out with Princess Anne as per the Palace's announcement.

The royal ladies will attend services commemorating Anzac Day in London on April 25.

Meghan Markle revives her working royal era in latest move
Meghan Markle revives her working royal era in latest move
Kate Middleton, Princess Anne unite for Australians amid Harry-Meghan visit
Kate Middleton, Princess Anne unite for Australians amid Harry-Meghan visit
Prince Harry's bombshell encounter with Queen's aide
Prince Harry's bombshell encounter with Queen's aide
Prince Edward makes powerful comeback after Andrew criticism
Prince Edward makes powerful comeback after Andrew criticism
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle strengthen Sussex brand with new honour
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle strengthen Sussex brand with new honour
Prince Harry drops surprise update on Australia mission
Prince Harry drops surprise update on Australia mission
King Charles sidelines Prince William as plan to forgive Harry disclosed
King Charles sidelines Prince William as plan to forgive Harry disclosed
Princess Anne's husband quietly receives honour for important cause
Princess Anne's husband quietly receives honour for important cause