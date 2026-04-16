Sarah Ferguson swallows her pride to make ‘secret deal' with Andrew

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor officially moved into Marsh Farm last week after Palace was urged to speed up the move especially as there is still an ongoing police investigation.

According to a property expert, the renovations which included major upgrade to modern features in the house like a cable connection, security fence and CCTV cameras, would have summed up to a six-figure amount.

“Renovating a rural property to that standard is not cheap,” expert Elliot Castle told The Mirror. “Once you factor in interiors, structural updates and high-end security, costs can quickly run into the six-figure range, particularly on an estate setting.”

He explained that Marsh Farm was specifically prepared for Andrew and it is “unlikely a short-term stop”.

The disgraced ex-prince was arrested back in February after probe into Epstein files prompted the police to suspect Andrew of misconduct in the public office. Meanwhile, the sex abuse claims are also being investigated by other agencies as well.

Despite Andrew’s serious scrutiny, he has a permanent place to stay but his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson is reportedly struggling to find a home. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are keeping their distance as sources suggest that Fergie is not allowed to stay at their place due to public and royal pressure.

Hence, it is becoming a real possibility that Fergie, who has been blaming her ex-husband for their misfortune, may swallow her pride and knock on his door once again to make a major offer.

The expert believes that Fergie could very well join Andrew once again after being exiled from Royal Lodge earlier this year.

“It wouldn't be unusual from a property standpoint for former partners to share a living arrangement, especially where security and routine are involved. Whether she joins him is personal, but it’s certainly feasible,” the expert said.

He also pointed out that it would also depend on whether a “consent” from Buckingham Palace is required to let Fergie stay at Andrew’s new accommodation.

Although, with how her circumstances appear, Fergie could very well entertain the idea even if she has to give up the prospect of writing a tell-all about the royals or Andrew and expose more hidden secrets. And maybe, the Palace could grant permission only to be able to keep an eye on the former Duchess of York.