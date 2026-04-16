Inside Queen's 'AK-47': 'People felt threatened'

Royal experts have shared shocking details about the Queen's longtime fiercest protector.

The late Queen's loyalist stylist, Angela Kelly, rose to prominence for her devotion to Queen Elizabeth II.

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News that Palace insiders called her ‘AK-47’ after the assault rifle because ‘people felt threatened by her.’

The Queen's close friend was influential enough deal with people at Buckingham Palace. The devoted dresser was no-nonsense, especially when it came to royal protocol.

She was loyal to proper protocol and was the enforcer of such. Her dedication and duration of service meant she ended up shaping the presentation of the monarchy and was a gatekeeper regarding access.

In an interview with Vanity Fair correspondent and royal author Katie Nicholl, Kelly spoke off her close bond with the late monarch. During their decades-long friendship, she managed the queen’s wardrobe.

Kelly was reportedly not afraid to face anyone who challenged her. With the nickname ‘AK-47,’ she guarded the sacred values of the Queen’s collection, including the precious jewels, clothes and hats.

Her power wasn’t ceremonial. She controlled access to the queen daily, and Queen Elizabeth backed her. Kelly put her heart and life into her work.

She ran a tight, tidy ship, never leaving a stone unturned. She cared deeply for Queen Elizabeth, instilling confidence, protecting royal protocol and hierarchy, which was seen as an obstruction to some. However, it was given the queen’s approval," claimed Fordwich.

However, she missed a shot during her life time service to the royals when the target was Harry's wife Meghan Markle.

Tensions arose when Meghan was told by Kelly that she was not allowed to use the tiara for a trying-on session with her hairdresser ahead of the wedding day, reportedly causing Harry to ‘erupt’ at Kelly," wrote Nicholl.