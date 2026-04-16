Palace latest update on senior royal causes panic in fans: ‘SCARED'

Royal fans were left in sheer panic, but only for a brief moment when the Royal House shared a statement along with a portrait of a beloved senior royal member.

The Danish royals are not only popular in Denmark but also for non-native speakers which is why some fans were confused about the announcement that was made for Queen Margrethe, who abdicated her throne to her son Frederik X in 2024.

A portrait of her seated in garden hall at Fredensborg Castle in 2025 was shared along with a statement written in Danish. At first glance, non-Danish speakers assumed the worst before they read the translated version.

“As a non danish speaker I got SCARED for a second,” one fan wrote.

They added, “I thought they were announcing the death of the queen.”

Another one echoed, “OMG me too.”

While one more commented, “I thought this was bad news but then I saw the translated version.”

It had been a birthday greeting for Queen Margrethe who turned 86 on Thursday.

After the wish, the Palace shared details for the celebrations that will be held in her honour.

“The Royal Lifeguard Music Corps will in connection with the changing of the guard at Fredensborg Castle at 12 performing a smaller birthday concert in Inner Castle on occasion of Queen Margrethe's birthday.”

It continued, “Queen Margrethe will, together with Their Majesties The King and The Queen and Her Majesty Queen Anne-Marie, attend the concert from the castle’s main stairs.

“Starting at 1 o'clock 11:45 am citizens are invited to line up in Inner Slotsgård by the main stairs to take part in the celebration of Queen Margrethe.”

The panic in the fans in understandable as the Danish royals recently suffered a signficant loss. Queen Mary lost her father Professor John Dalgleish Donaldson at age 84 just few days ago.

He had been going through health issues for a long time but passed away surrounded by loved ones in Tasmania.