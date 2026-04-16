Prince Harry breaks silence after selfie incident with reporter stirs chaos

Prince Harry seemed to have supported the reporter, who allegedly ambushed him during a public engagement in Melbourne.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on the penultimate day of their visit in Australia as they ran through a tight schedule.

On Thursday, the couple started their engagements with the one of the most public events of their tour as they took the Aboriginal walking tour, the Scar Tree Walk, which connects the history and culture of the local Kulin Peoples.

The couple interacted with the fans as they were approached for photos or to simply greet them. Although, one incident seemed to have gone awry and painted as a mishap, including a journalist.

Given that Harry is already in a legal battle with tabloids in the UK, it didn’t help the situation. The Sussexes were being escorted by five police officers on the visit.

However, Paul Dowsley, a Channel 7 reporter, who has been covering the events every day since they arrived was seemingly guided away. Reports claimed that Harry was forced to intervene to shield himself and Meghan from the public.

Although, Paul cleared the air on the matter and even showed his interaction with Harry. He had asked him if they were friend, to which King Charles’s younger son responded, “Yes, we are.”

Paul said that he had been taking selfies with the Sussexes in the background and not trying to disrupt the event. He also said that it was Harry who had approached him to comment that he noticed the reporter was always smiling.

To which the reporter said to Harry, “Because we like having you here, mate.”