Princess Anne drops surprise announcement ahead of son's wedding

The working members of the royal family are busier than ever these days, carrying the weight of duty with quiet determination.

The Firms' hardest working royal, Princess Anne, has made a surprise announcement aobout her overseas tour with husband amid preparations for her son's upcoming wedding.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Princess Anne will undertake an official visit to Greece next week - her first official overseas engagement since she attended the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.

The latest update comes days after Princess Kate returned to the UK after winning the hearts of the people in Italy during her first slo trip since recovering from cancer.

The Princess Royal's visit will commence on Friday, May 22, through to Sunday, May 24. She will be joined by her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, for the three-day engagement.

It is Zara Tindall's mother's first trip to Greece since March 2025. In her capacity as President of the Mission to Seafarers, Her Royal Highness will first carry out official duties in the Greek capital.

It emerges amid preprations for her son wedding. Peter Phillips will marry his fiancée, NHS pediatric nurse Harriet Sperling, on Saturday, June 6, 2026 in a private ceremony at All Saints Church in Cirencester.

However, Andrew and Prince Harry are not invited to join the royal s at the delightful event of the family due to controversies and feud.

During her trip, the King's only sister will proceed to Crete, where she will participate in events marking 85 years since the Battle of Crete, honouring the brave airmen of 30 Squadron and 33 Squadron who made the ultimate sacrifice defending the island in 1941.

She will subsequently attend a Service of Remembrance at the Commonwealth War Graves Cemetery in Souda Bay. The sombre occasion will feature an aerial tribute from 30 Squadron RAF alongside the renowned Red Arrows display team.

After an impressive flypast, Anne will lay a wreath in tribute to the fallen servicemen who gave their lives during that pivotal wartime engagement.