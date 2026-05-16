Andrew’s place in royal line is locked: Here's why

Andrew Windsor might be cursing the day Epstien first met him as his connection to the convicted paedophile stripped him of his luxury and grace.

However, after being stripped of his royal title and patronages, the former prince still clings to his position as eighth in line to the British throne.

According to a new report, the former Duke of York is expected to keep his royal succession position longer as the monah has no intention to add to his worries amid fear of his mental health woes despite mounting political pressure to erase him from the line.

"Behind closed doors, there is immense frustration and anxiety within both Buckingham Palace and parts of government about the fact Andrew still technically remains in the line of succession at all," a source has claimed.

Some commentators and influential figures believe the former prince's continued constitutional position has become deeply damaging to the royal family's reputation.

Any update on the form duke of York drags the monarchy back into scandal. As some officials believe that the monarchy cannot fully modernise or move beyond this crisis while Andrew still occupies any symbolic proximity to the throne.

However, Andrew does not seem to lose his postion anytime soon as it requires constitutional coordination across multiple Commonwealth nations, parliamentary legislation, and careful diplomatic negotiation.

Nobody reportedly wants to ignite a massive constitutional dispute while active police investigations are still hanging over the situation. The situation is legally and politically incredibly delicate.

The disgraced former royal, 66, lost the right to use his HRH title last year following years of controversy surrounding his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Earlier this year, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's father faced further humiliation after being arrested on his 66th birthday as part of an investigation into alleged misconduct in public office linked to his former role as Britain's special trade envoy. He was later released "under investigation," while denying any wrongdoing.