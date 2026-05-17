Sarah Ferguson breaks silence on claims that 'hurt' Eugenie, Beatrice

Sarah Ferguson is surely keeping an eye on headlines as she reacted to yet another 'false' allegations made against her, which must have 'hurt' her loved ones, especially her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Fergie has lost a lot since her controversial email exchange with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein made it to the limelight.

Most recently, the author, Andrew Lownie, who wrote Entitled, claimed that he has been informed about Sarah and rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'fling.'

He shared that the two shared a relationship as 'friends with benefits,' leaving the public in shock.

A source close to the former Duchess of York spoke out and categorically denied these allegations.

"This is absolutely fabricated nonsense, blatantly untrue, and yet another false allegation from [royal biographer Andrew Lownie]," an insider shared.

In response to this, the royal expert Mr Lownie also did not stay quiet.

In conversation with The Times, he said, "I stand by it, it’s fully sourced with former employees of P Diddy and Sarah Ferguson."

Another royal commentator, Angela Mollard, expressed shock at how Sarah's people keep on protecting her and rejecting her past deeds.

As per Sky News Australia, she said that Fergie's pals should bear "in mind what happened with the Epstein files and the constant flow of evidence that basically tripped her up."