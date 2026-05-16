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Mike Tindall celebrates two 'wonderful causes' in heartwarming day out

Mike and Zara Tindall smile in coordinated blue as they share joyful charity day moment
By
Iqra Khalid
|

Published May 16, 2026

Mike Tindall celebrates two &apos;wonderful causes&apos; in heartwarming day out
Mike Tindall celebrates two 'wonderful causes' in heartwarming day out

Mike Tindall shared a special day out on Instagram, describing it as “an incredible day celebrating two wonderful causes.” 

The former England rugby star revealed that the Celebrity Golf Gala Night centred around an auction in support of two charitable causes, bringing together guests for an afternoon of fundraising, bidding and celebration. 

Zara and Mike were raising funds for Cure Parkinson’s and the Matt Hampson Foundation.

The cause holds personal significance for Mike, whose father was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2003, and who has long supported fundraising challenges including cycling and running events.

Adding a personal note to the day, Mike couldn’t resist mentioning birthday celebrations as part of the gathering - a sweet nod to his wife, Zara Tindall, who had marked her 45th birthday.

"An incredible day celebrating two wonderful causes. And who could forget some Birthday celebrations too!," the caption read. 

In the photo he shared, Mike and Zara were seen smiling together, both dressed in coordinated blue outfits. 

Earlier, The former England rugby star shared another cheerful photo on social media showing the couple dressed in matching bright green polo shirts.

Accompanying the post, Mike joked: “I can’t believe she’s letting me play golf on her birthday. What a legend!”

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