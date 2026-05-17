King's team ‘reacts' to Prince Harry bold statement on division in kingdom

Prince Harry has been pushing for a reconciliation with his father King Charles there was some major progress made last year in a “secret summit”.

According to reports, when the senior aides of the King and Prince Harry met in UK, there were certain conditions set for the olive branch to be successful. It appeared that the Duke of Sussex was following the guidelines set as there were no bombshells dropping from Montecito.

However, in his latest piece for The New Statesman, Harry made some bold claims about the ongoing issues in Britain concerning the Muslim and Jewish communities. Moreover, the timing was an interesting choice as it came hours after the monarch had attended the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster.

It was understood that Harry’s strongly worded article would have caused some ripples behind Palace doors and insiders have painted a familiar picture.

“He’s not speaking on behalf of anyone but himself,” a Palace insider told i Paper. “Is this upholding the Queen’s values? I’m not sure. It seems more about keeping him in the headlines and boosting his brand.”

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams argued that while there is “little to disagree with in what he says” as his speeches or pieces balance but there is but “there is this feeling that it’s about self-aggrandisement”.

According to royal insiders, it is not surprising that the King and his younger son share similar takes on certain issues including the environment and even war. One aide said that Harry is his father’s son and they have “similar upbringing and background”.

However, the issue that has risen this time is the timing of this piece. It was believed that Harry had been closely coordinating with the Palace over his engagements, but Harry didn’t say anything about his article.

Although, the lines of communication remain open for the father and son despite the tumultuous relationship that they have.