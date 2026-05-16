Princess Anne becomes vocal about 'British manufacturing' at Windsor Horse Show

Hannah Grey Marketing shared a delighted moment from the Royal Windsor Horse Show, after Princess Anne made an appearance engaged in a conversation about British manufacturing.

Posting on Instagram, the team behind @lockwood_smocks described the experience as an “unbelievable day” at the prestigious equestrian gathering.

“I literally shrieked in the car when he sent these through!” the post read, reflecting the excitement of receiving photos from the encounter.

The message went on to describe the meeting with the Princess Royal as especially meaningful.

The post added: “Not going to lie, I’m a Royal Family fan, so this personally made my day for Jacob,” before praising the conversation with Princess Anne, who reportedly spoke about British manufacturing during the exchange.

Day 3 of the Royal Windsor Horse Show saw King Charles, Patron of the event, presenting the award to the top trooper during the day’s proceedings.

Lady Louise Windsor was also present in an official capacity, working as an obstacle judge at the prestigious equestrian event.

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, serving as President and Vice President of the Royal Windsor Horse Show, attended the day’s programme.