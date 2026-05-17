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King Charles security rings alarm bells at Palace amid troubling claims

Palace takes urgent step as astonishing details about King Charles's protection surface
By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 17, 2026

King Charles security rings alarm bells at Palace amid troubling claims

Prince Harry has made several claims about how he doesn’t feel safe staying at any of the royal homes when visiting the UK.

While Harry’s security risks could be somewhat believable, there isn’t supposed to be qualms about the security of the monarch himself. However, a new investigation launched by the Palace as alarming details have emerged.

There are strict protocols in place when it comes to the protection of the King, hence dozing off during work is absolutely unacceptable.

It was revealed in the latest report by The Sun that gun cops guarding the King at Windsor Castle are being probed overclaims that they fell asleep on the job. There are around 30 from the Met’s Royalty and Specialist Protection squad being probed for misconduct.

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