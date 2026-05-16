Prince William delivers cup of glory to Man City: Watch

The Prince of Wales was at the heart of the action at Wembley Stadium this as he presented the FA Cup trophy to Manchester City captain Bernardo Silva and John Stones, following their 1-0 victory over Chelsea in the final.

Prince William, who is marking 20 years as President of the Football Association, was seen high in the stands at the iconic stadium as he carried out his official duties at the culmination of the showpiece match.

Before the presentation, the Prince took time to console the Chelsea players, personally handing out runners-up medals as the squad made their way past him after a disappointing defeat.

Moments later, the FA Cup trophy draped in sky-blue ribbons in celebration of Manchester City’s triumph and was placed before him.

William then passed the silverware to Silva and Stones, sealing City’s latest success on a memorable afternoon at Wembley.

The final itself proved a tight contest, with Manchester City edging a determined Chelsea side thanks to a decisive goal from January signing Antoine Semenyo.

The £62.5 million arrival from Bournemouth delivered the breakthrough after Erling Haaland turned provider.

Appeals for penalties were waved away by referee Darren England, as both João Pedro and Jorrel Hato went down in the box but were deemed not to have been fouled.

For Pep Guardiola, the victory marked yet another milestone, securing his 21st trophy in Manchester and a third FA Cup triumph.