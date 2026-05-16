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Prince William boasts football association hasn't had better president than him

Prince William calls himself 'a proper football fan' at FA Cup Final
By
Iqra Khalid
|

Published May 16, 2026

Prince William boasts football association hasn&apos;t had better president than him
Prince William boasts football association hasn't had better president than him

Prince William has caressed his own ego by implying that the Football Association has had no better president than him

On Saturday, the Prince arrived at the Emirates FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium, joining thousands of fans for the clash between Chelsea and Manchester City.

The Prince of Wales, who serves as President and Patron of the Football Association (FA), made his way onto the pitch ahead of kick-off, where he greeted both managers and players, shaking hands and exchanging brief words with the teams.

During the occasion, William reflected on his role within the sport, saying: “I don’t think the Football Association has ever had a more passionate, a more engaging president at the top of it all.” 

He also described himself as “a proper football fan” while speaking with players during the handshakes.

The Aston Villa supporter is set to present the trophy to the winning side following the final.

William is also expected to travel to Istanbul, Turkey, on Wednesday to cheer on his beloved Villa as they face German side SC Freiburg in the Europa League final.

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