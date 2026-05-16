Princess Kate launches global push, eyes Abu Dhabi after Italy

Princess Kate launches global push, including Abu Dhabi, after 'being inspired' in Italy

Princess Kate is reportedly setting her sights on expanding her early years work globally, after being ‘deeply inspired’ by a recent visit to Italy.

According to reports, The Princess of Wales has asked her team to begin exploring potential international destinations as part of her long-term mission to improve early childhood development.

Following her visit to the Italian city of Reggio Emilia, where she learned about the renowned child centred Reggio Emilia Approach - developed in the aftermath of the Second World War.

Catherine is said to have been particularly moved by the model’s focus on creativity, community, and learning through exploration.

Sources suggest the Princess was so inspired by what she saw that she turned to her team and asked: “Where next?”

A Kensington Palace spokesperson told The Times that the visit had a profound impact on her and would be “really pushing the team to quickly find out where’s next on the map” to continue her early years mission.

The spokesperson added that this marks the beginning of a wider global effort, led by the Princess and her Centre for Early Childhood, to identify “hopeful, evidence-based approaches to raising the whole child, mind, body, and spirit.”

Among the destinations reportedly being considered is Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.

Officials have developed a dedicated early childhood framework focusing on research and support for children from pregnancy through to the age of eight.