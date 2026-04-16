King takes notice after Prince Edward, Anne's serious health report on Andrew

King Charles’s siblings are growing concerned as Palace whispers are pointing towards a serious problem in the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh had paid a visit to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor at Wood Farm over the Easter weekend. The visit was dubbed as a “wellness check” but it wasn’t appreciated by the public and royal experts given the horrifying allegations against the exiled royal.

Meanwhile, Anne had contacted Andrew through the phone, with similar concerns and to check up on him.

And even though King Charles has made up his mind about never speaking to Andrew again especially with the active police investigation, Edward and Anne are both “worried” that this could have a devastating impact.

According to a report by Daily Mail, there are whispers in the Palace corridors that Andrew's mental state is questionable, hence the “welfare checks”.

An insider said that Edward and Anne are “worried” as they are “first and foremost” a family and they don’t want to completely cut off Andrew.

There are divided opinions about the matter where some say Charles is being ruthless while the other suggests that the “Crown comes first”.

Moreover, as King, Charles wants to be sure that he's leaving the institution in the “best state”.

He has made his decision and he is willing to end whatever little bond Charles had with his disgraced brother. On the other hand, sources stress this is the “clearest signal yet that Charles has drawn a line in the sand”.

Anne and Edward have discreetly made their own moves, which the King is very well aware of. However, he has dismissed the very possibility of reaching out himself.