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Why are US scientists going missing? White House responds

Mystery deepens as White House responds to reports of missing scientists

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 16, 2026

Why are US scientists going missing? White House responds
Why are US scientists going missing? White House responds

The United States (U.S.) government has its broken silence on the mysterious deaths and disappearances of ten high ranking scientists and officials privy to the country’s space and nuclear secrets; however, it failed to provide a definitive answer to the situation.

During Wednesday's press briefing at the White House, the Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked if the government was aware of the string of deaths of scientists since 2023 and if the U.S. intelligence was investigating the matter.

Leavitt replied, saying that she had not yet spoken to the relevant agencies about the issue, adding, “I will certainly do that, and will get you an answer.”

She continued: “If true, of course, that's definitely something I think this government and administration would deem worth looking into. So let me do that for you.”

Following are the ten high-profile deaths and disappearances that have raised concerns:

  1. General William Neil McCasland
  2. Monica Jacinto Reza
  3. Jason Thomas
  4. Carl Grillmair
  5. Nuno Loureiro
  6. Melissa Casias
  7. Frank Maiwald
  8. Anthony Chavez
  9. Michael David Hicks
  10. Steven Garcia
Courtesy: DailyMail
Courtesy: DailyMail

Leavitt’s comments were met with immediate criticism as netizens claimed that the Trump administration was not taking the pattern seriously.

One person warned that the enemies of the U.S. might have abducted scientists with sensitive information, adding, “They were NOT abducted by aliens.”

Another accused the administration of wanting people to “shut up” about the situation, saying, “That response was a code for stop noticing and shut up.”

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