Is Strait of Hormuz under blockade by US?

The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway responsible for transporting 20% of the world’s total oil consumption and roughly 25% of seaborne oil, is not facing a blockade from the U.S.

The top U.S. general has clarified that the American military is only focusing on blocking Iranian ports, not the entire Strait of Hormuz.

The 22nd chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff clarified the situation following Trump’s claim of full closure of the strategic waterway.

General Dan Caine had to come out with the clarification when the incumbent president, Trump, announced that the United States was blockading the Strait less than a week ago. The strait being referred to is one of the most important passages for oil transportation in the world.

He stated: “The military action is focused specifically on Iranian ports, not the entire Strait of Hormuz.”

“International shipping lanes remain open for non-Iranian vessels,” he added.

Trump's initial remarks of blocking the entire Strait caused confusion among allies, raising concerns that global energy markets would rattle under such a state.

The Pentagon spokesperson said that US naval forces have started to enforce the port blockade, but at the same time, they are making sure that commercial ships can move safely via the major strait channel.

The Iranian officials have not responded to the clarification; however, they made it clear that any blockade of its ports can cause “decisive response.”