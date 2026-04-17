Prince William, Kate Middleton reaction to Harry, Meghan power show

Prince William and Princess Kate adopted a wise strategy as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle showcased their star power during their Australia trip.

On April 14, the former working royals began their four-day tour by visiting a children's hospital, which was also once visited by the most loved royal, Princess Diana.

The Sussexes have been dominating the headlines since their arrival. From capturing photos with fans to making emotional confessions, the Montecito-based couple seemingly knows how to be in the headlines.

Amid the buzz created due to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's tour, it has been observed that the future King and Queen maintained complete silence.

William and Catherine might be sending a powerful message with their absence from the spotlight. 'No reaction is also a reaction.'

The Prince and Princess of Wales were last spotted in public with their kids, George, Charlotte and Louis, at a royal Easter gathering.

It has been said that the Waleses might be enjoying some family time, away from the public eye.

The supporters of the Sussexes found it amusing that the royals remained completely silent.

Is this silence a hint that from now onwards the royals and the Sussexes will not overshadow each other's key events, or is William and Catherine planning something big behind the scenes?