Prince Harry team makes key statement after Palace confirms reunion

Prince Harry's representative released a significant statement after Buckingham Palace confirmed the gathering of notable royal figures in a major announcement.

On April 17, the Duke of Sussex's passion project, Invictus Games Australia, issued a major update on Anzac Day commemoration.

Harry's team member shared that the Australian Army veteran Francine will join the Invictus team in a sombre event, which will take place in Villers-Bretonneux, France.

According to the official Invictus Games Australia page, Francine believes that "Anzac Day is an opportunity to reflect on her own service, her family’s, and all those who came before her."

Speaking about the notable honour, the former Army medic said, "I’m proud to be part of something much bigger than myself."

For the unversed, Francine previously represented Australia at the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 with the Invictus Australia alumni.

Speaking about the significance of Anzac Day, Francine said that the day "is about coming together, remembering together, reflecting together, and honouring the values that define us."

It is pertinent to note that Prince Harry's spokesperson issued a fresh update on the same event, which was earlier confirmed by the Palace.

The Princess of Wales and Princess Anne will attend services commemorating Anzac Day on Saturday, April 25.