Prince Harry makes surprise appearance sans Meghan after key Palace event

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were speculated to make an appearance in the UK as major reconciliation plans are taking place behind the scenes.

King Charles are reportedly assigned a key royal aide to look into the matter especially as Prince William and Prince Harry’s estrangement continues to be the biggest obstacle in any kind of peace talks.

The monarch had hosted a key event at St James’s Palace, where members of the royal family were invited which seemed to turned into a reunion gathering after half-term break, to mark 125 years of the Cancer Research.

As repots swirl about the Palace sentiments that Harry and Meghan are not keeping their word about clashing diary engagements, the Sussexes made an appearance.

Just hours after the key event was held in the UK, news of Harry’s “low profile” outing emerged.

Prince Harry had appeared solo on the sidelines of a polo match in Montecito, California, to watch close friend Nacho Figueras's son Artemio compete, according to DailyMail.

Meghan and their two children seven-year-old Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, who will be turning five in two days, were not present.

Harry and Argentine polo player Figueras have been friends since 2007 and have played alongside each other for many years. The Duke of Sussex has not only been supportive of his friend but of the sport as well, especially with his Netflix docuseries POLO.

Meghan, on the other hand, has lent her support for the series.