King Charles 'forgives' Harry: 'Wounded but not broken'

The British monarch has secret plans to urgently settle the fued of his two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, taking drastic measures to fix things in his life.

The King has reportedly tasked his close aide to bring the two royal brothers together even after being hurt again by the the Duke of Sussex's latest comments about parenting.

Harry has reignited debate with his fierce public criticism of the cancer-fighting monarch.

The Duke of Sussex, during his public engagements in Melbourne, inevitably looks for references to his own upbringing. However, he does not mention names directly.

The 40-year-old reflected on changing attitudes to parenting and how each generation seeks to learn from the experiences of the last, saying "The world around us has changed massively, so there is no version of where parenting is going to be the same as we experienced."

Harry might have no intention to take a dig at his dad, some critics still believe it was his tactics to remind the wold about his childhood and parenting.

"I see parenting evolving all the time. From my perspective, our kids are our upgrades," said Harry.

The prince then sought to clarify his remarks, adding: "That's not to say I was an upgrade of my dad or that my kids are an upgrade of me."

But he concluded: "Even if you had the best upbringing in the world, there's still room for improvement."

An insider has explained the possible reaction of the monarch to his son's remarks, claiming that the King has always been sensitive to suggestions that he failed as a father.

And the comments appear to rub salt into the wounds at the time when the monarch is focused on his health and public duties, any renewed scrutiny of those family relationships is particularly painful.

A source claimed, "Harry's latest comments have left the monarch deeply wounded."

However, they added: " He's still not broken.

"The monarch has fogiven Harry as he believes in 'let bygones be bygones'."

There are speculations that Harry and King Charles could come one step closer to the reconciliation during the Duke's upcoming visit to the UK this Summer.